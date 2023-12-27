2023 Tatum Tough Tournament set to start Thursday
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The 3rd annual Tatum Tough tournament honoring the life of Tatum Schulte, daughter of Canyon High School boys basketball head coach Travis Schulte, is set to start on Thursday and go into Saturday.
The tournament is comprised of six boys teams and six girls teams with two separate brackets.
The tournament will be held at Canyon High School.
Girls Pool A: Canyon, RR McNeil, EP Americas
Girls Pool B: Tascosa, Godley, Robinson
Boys Pool A: Brownfield, Canyon, Clarendon
Boys Pool B: Childress, Follett, Nazareth
|Thursday
|12/28
|Home
|Visitor
|3:00 PM
|Boys
|Nazareth
|vs.
|Childress
|4:30 PM
|Girls
|Tascosa
|vs.
|Godley
|6:00 PM
|Girls
|Canyon
|vs.
|EP Americas
|7:30 PM
|Boys
|Brownfield
|vs.
|Canyon
|Friday
|12/19
|Home
|Visitor
|9:00 AM
|Girls
|Godley
|vs.
|Robinson
|10:30 AM
|Boys
|Childress
|vs.
|Follett
|12:00 PM
|Girls
|RR McNeil
|vs.
|EP Americas
|1:30 PM
|Boys
|Clarendon
|vs.
|Brownfield
|3:00 PM
|Girls
|Robinson
|vs.
|Tascosa
|4:30 PM
|Boys
|Follett
|vs.
|Nazareth
|6:00 PM
|Girls
|Canyon
|vs.
|RR McNeil
|7:30 PM
|Boys
|Canyon
|vs.
|Clarendon
|Saturday
|12/30
|Home
|Visitor
|9:00 AM
|Girls
|Pool A 3rd Place
|vs.
|Pool B 3rd Place
|10:30 AM
|Boys
|Pool A 3rd Place
|vs.
|Pool B 3rd Place
|12:00 PM
|Girls
|Pool A 2nd Place
|vs.
|Pool B 2nd Place
|1:30 PM
|Boys
|Pool A 2nd Place
|vs.
|Pool B 2nd Place
|3:00 PM
|Girls
|Pool A 1st Place
|vs.
|Pool B 1st Place
|4:30 PM
|Boys
|Pool A 1st Place
|vs.
|Pool B 1st Place
We will have full coverage of the tournament here at NewsChannel 10.
