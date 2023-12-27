2023 Tatum Tough Tournament set to start Thursday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The 3rd annual Tatum Tough tournament honoring the life of Tatum Schulte, daughter of Canyon High School boys basketball head coach Travis Schulte, is set to start on Thursday and go into Saturday.

The tournament is comprised of six boys teams and six girls teams with two separate brackets.

The tournament will be held at Canyon High School.

Girls Pool A: Canyon, RR McNeil, EP Americas

Girls Pool B : Tascosa, Godley, Robinson

Boys Pool A: Brownfield, Canyon, Clarendon

Boys Pool B: Childress, Follett, Nazareth

Thursday 12/28 Home Visitor 3:00 PM Boys Nazareth vs. Childress 4:30 PM Girls Tascosa vs. Godley 6:00 PM Girls Canyon vs. EP Americas 7:30 PM Boys Brownfield vs. Canyon

Friday 12/19 Home Visitor 9:00 AM Girls Godley vs. Robinson 10:30 AM Boys Childress vs. Follett 12:00 PM Girls RR McNeil vs. EP Americas 1:30 PM Boys Clarendon vs. Brownfield 3:00 PM Girls Robinson vs. Tascosa 4:30 PM Boys Follett vs. Nazareth 6:00 PM Girls Canyon vs. RR McNeil 7:30 PM Boys Canyon vs. Clarendon

Saturday 12/30 Home Visitor 9:00 AM Girls Pool A 3rd Place vs. Pool B 3rd Place 10:30 AM Boys Pool A 3rd Place vs. Pool B 3rd Place 12:00 PM Girls Pool A 2nd Place vs. Pool B 2nd Place 1:30 PM Boys Pool A 2nd Place vs. Pool B 2nd Place 3:00 PM Girls Pool A 1st Place vs. Pool B 1st Place 4:30 PM Boys Pool A 1st Place vs. Pool B 1st Place

We will have full coverage of the tournament here at NewsChannel 10.

