2023 Tatum Tough Tournament set to start Thursday

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The 3rd annual Tatum Tough tournament honoring the life of Tatum Schulte, daughter of Canyon High School boys basketball head coach Travis Schulte, is set to start on Thursday and go into Saturday.

The tournament is comprised of six boys teams and six girls teams with two separate brackets.

The tournament will be held at Canyon High School.

Girls Pool A: Canyon, RR McNeil, EP Americas

Girls Pool B: Tascosa, Godley, Robinson

Boys Pool A: Brownfield, Canyon, Clarendon

Boys Pool B: Childress, Follett, Nazareth

Thursday12/28HomeVisitor
3:00 PMBoysNazarethvs.Childress
4:30 PMGirlsTascosavs.Godley
6:00 PMGirlsCanyonvs.EP Americas
7:30 PMBoysBrownfieldvs.Canyon
Friday12/19HomeVisitor
9:00 AMGirlsGodleyvs.Robinson
10:30 AMBoysChildressvs.Follett
12:00 PMGirlsRR McNeilvs. EP Americas
1:30 PMBoysClarendonvs.Brownfield
3:00 PMGirlsRobinsonvs.Tascosa
4:30 PMBoysFollettvs.Nazareth
6:00 PMGirlsCanyonvs.RR McNeil
7:30 PMBoysCanyonvs.Clarendon
Saturday12/30HomeVisitor
9:00 AMGirlsPool A 3rd Placevs.Pool B 3rd Place
10:30 AMBoysPool A 3rd Placevs.Pool B 3rd Place
12:00 PMGirlsPool A 2nd Placevs.Pool B 2nd Place
1:30 PMBoysPool A 2nd Placevs.Pool B 2nd Place
3:00 PMGirlsPool A 1st Placevs.Pool B 1st Place
4:30 PMBoysPool A 1st Placevs.Pool B 1st Place

We will have full coverage of the tournament here at NewsChannel 10.

