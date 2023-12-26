Grow with Us
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with RJ Ochoa, Jake Boesen and Hutton Sharp
By Kristin Rodin
Dec. 26, 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with RJ Ochoa, Jake Boesen and Hutton Sharp on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

RJ Ochoa, Blogging the Boys:

Blogging the Boys Editor-in-Chief RJ Ochoa tells us his thoughts on the Miami Dolphins vs Dallas Cowboys game, his confidence level going into the playoffs and more!

Jake Boesen, ESPN Production:

ESPN Production Assistant Jake Boesen talks to us about his experience working at ESPN, what a shift in environment was like and more!

Hutton Sharp, Tascosa Girls Soccer:

Tascosa girls soccer head coach Hutton Sharp chats with us about how he feels about the team heading into the season, what he does to make sure his team is ready and more!

