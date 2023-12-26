Ruben on the Road: Bed and breakfast attracting tourists to the Panhandle

HAPPY, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben makes a stop in Happy to visit a bed and breakfast attracting tourists to the Panhandle.

Chesley Ray, owner of Sunset Saloon, says he’s always done something like this. He loves creating and construction and things like that.

“I’ve stayed in a few different Airbnb’s before, and I kind of got interested in it there,” said Ray.

He wanted to go with a western theme. He says if he just had a regular house, it probably wouldn’t attract a big crowd. If he built the attraction, people will come to it.

Ray says it took him about two years to build from scratch.

“Yeah, I think probably my neighbors thought I was a little crazy building this, you know, because they had no idea what it was about and stuff like that,” said Ray.

The interest has mostly been from outsiders, he says.

“I think it’s, the word’s getting around a little bit because I started doing a lot of like, little honeymoons and little getaways from Lubbock, Amarillo area and stuff like that, but the majority have been people who find it on Airbnb and they’re visiting Palo Duro Canyon,” said Ray.

Ray says he’s had people from so many different states. It’s amazing, the different people that travel down through here.

“I’ve had people from Portugal, France, Denmark, England, and it’s been great,” said Ray. “People, a lot of really neat people have been here and stayed here,” said Ray.

Ray says there’s a lot of relaxation, whether it be stargazing at night or the sunsets. There’s also a fire pit, a little hot tub and a one hole miniature golf course to the side.

“It’s been interesting to see how people actually use this place. It’s been all over the place,” said Ray.

