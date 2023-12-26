Quiet End to 2023

Cloud cover we’re seeing out for your Tuesday is thanks to a massive low-pressure system to our northeast, bringing snow to the midwest, but just clouds for us unfortunately. Because of this system, winds are still out of the northwest, meaning cool and dry conditions are set to continue. For Wednesday, expect partly cloudy skies with 15-25 mph northwest winds, and daytime highs in the high 40°s. We’ll stay dry, but warm up slightly as we wrap up the week, and subsequently, the year.

