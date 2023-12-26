Man dead after crash near Groom on Christmas Day

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died after a crash on Christmas Day near Groom.

According to DPS officials, a semi truck was traveling west on I-40, and a second semi was stopped on the shoulder.

For an unknown reason, the driver of the first semi veered over on to the shoulder of the highway and struck the left rear of the second semi’s trailer.

The first semi sustained significant damage to the front right side and cab.

The driver of the first semi, identified as 29-year-old Abdi Faisal of Georgia, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the other semi was not hurt in the crash.

