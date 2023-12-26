Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Goodwill of Northwest Texas donates to Salvation Army, Amarillo Housing First

Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas announced it presented two Amarillo nonprofits with...
Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas announced it presented two Amarillo nonprofits with winter donations.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas announced it presented two Amarillo nonprofits with winter donations.

The Salvation Army and Amarillo Housing First each received a large box of new goods, including socks, hats and gloves for children and adults.

“Our Amarillo community takes such good care of us, that we wanted to give back and assist fellow nonprofits with goods they can hand out to the citizens they serve. Goodwill is a local nonprofit helping people overcome challenges, build skills, find jobs and grow careers,” said Robin Raney, president and CEO.

According to a press release, Goodwill presented the donations with the opportunity to give back to other local nonprofits for the upcoming winter season.

For more information on Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a crash on Christmas Day near Groom.
Man dead after crash near Groom on Christmas Day
Clovis police are investigating a crash this afternoon that left one person dead.
Clovis police investigating afternoon crash that left 1 dead
Ruben heads to Hereford to visit a local restaurant that’s proud to serve the community.
Ruben on the Road: Restaurant proud to serve Hereford
It’s been six months since historical flooding impacted Amarillo, with Calico County sharing...
Amarillo restaurant thankful for community support following historic flooding
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56

Latest News

KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
One person has died after a crash on Christmas Day near Groom.
Man dead after crash near Groom on Christmas Day
Ruben makes a stop in Happy to visit a bed and breakfast attracting tourists to the Panhandle.
Ruben on the Road: Bed and breakfast attracting tourists to the Panhandle
Eliasar Tienda arrested on Saturday morning
Levelland PD: Man charged with murder after stabbing death early Saturday morning