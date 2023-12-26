Goodwill of Northwest Texas donates to Salvation Army, Amarillo Housing First

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas announced it presented two Amarillo nonprofits with winter donations.

The Salvation Army and Amarillo Housing First each received a large box of new goods, including socks, hats and gloves for children and adults.

“Our Amarillo community takes such good care of us, that we wanted to give back and assist fellow nonprofits with goods they can hand out to the citizens they serve. Goodwill is a local nonprofit helping people overcome challenges, build skills, find jobs and grow careers,” said Robin Raney, president and CEO.

According to a press release, Goodwill presented the donations with the opportunity to give back to other local nonprofits for the upcoming winter season.

For more information on Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas, visit their website.

