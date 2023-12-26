Grow with Us
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Devin Baccas

VIDEO: GOAT of the Week: Devin Baccas
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Devin Baccas was one of the biggest keys to Randall clinching it’s first ever state basketball tournament bid last season.

Now in his senior year, Baccas’ game has taken another big leap.

“He has really stepped it up another notch and I’m proud of him.” Randall boys basketball head coach Leslie Broadhurst said. “He’s averaging about 15 points a game this year. He’s just a really strong ‘Zion’ type guy who just overpowers you as many times... This is a crazy stat, but he’s shooting 82% from the two-point line which is unheard of.”

Though he’s emerged in a starring role for the team this season, Baccas has remained humble. He’s quick to deflect credit for his game to his teammates. A trend that has continuously caught the eye of his coaches.

“It’s thanks to my teammates.” Baccas said when asked about why his game has taken a step forward this year. “A lot of them have just been like, ‘Devin, you can go score, you can dribble, you can shoot.’ Stuff like that. Especially KJ [Thomas]... It really means a lot to me, him just saying like you can do stuff too. I just really appreciate all of them and I think when everybody’s scoring, we’re a lot better.”

“He’s a very humble person.” Coach Broadhurst said of Baccas. “He’s a great example to me, coaches, players, our student body, everybody. We’re just fortunate to have him on our team.”

It wasn’t always clear what role Baccas would play after a torn ACL sidelined him for his sophomore season, but his perseverance propelled him back to an elite level on the court.

“I think it took me seven months to get back and it was just like rehab, physical therapy, and I just had people around me that helped me, pushed me every day.” Baccas said.

“He was determined from that point on to get back and be a difference maker and be a leader in our program.” Coach Broadhurst recounted of the days after Baccas had surgery. “He’s definitely done that.”

Baccas added that his injury and recovery has inspired him to pursue becoming a physical therapist in the future, but as of now he and the Raiders are just focused on pursuing a state title.

