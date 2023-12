AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Tuesday! We’ll see mostly sunny skies again today with a NW breeze at 15-25 mph, making it feel cooler than it will actually be. The same will go for tomorrow with highs both days in the mid to upper 40′s. We’ll war back into the mid to upper 50′s by the time New Year’s weekend rolls around with very minimal rain chances in sight.

