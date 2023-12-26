Clovis police investigating afternoon crash that left 1 dead

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a crash this afternoon that left one person dead.

Officials say around 2:20 p.m., police officers and Clovis Fire and EMS personnel were sent to 21st Street and Mitchell Street for a car crash. On arrival, officers noted there were two vehicles involved.

Officials say 83-year-old Billie Brazell was driving a Toyota Corolla west on 21st Street and was attempting to turn south onto Mitchell Street.

Officials say a Dodge Charger driven by a 24-year-old man was traveling east on 21st Street when it crashed into the Toyota.

Clovis Fire and EMS personnel removed the 24-year-old from the crashed Charger and began life saving measures on Brazell.

Officials say Brazell died from her injuries from the crash.

The Clovis Police Department Crash Team was activated and has begun their investigation.

Officials say initial information from witnesses at the scene stated the Dodge Charger had been racing a truck just before the crash. The truck left the scene and has not been found.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

Tips can also be sent anonymously using the tip411 program or to Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

