Better Business Bureau shares how to avoid most common holiday scams

This holiday season, the Better Business Bureau compiled a list of the top scams to watch out...
This holiday season, the Better Business Bureau compiled a list of the top scams to watch out for.(Credit: BBB)
By Paige Stockton
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This holiday season, the Better Business Bureau compiled a list of the top scams to watch out for.

The BBB says that you can avoid most scams on the list by implementing a few simple precautions.

“Don’t react immediately, because if you do that you’re going to click on a link, you’re going to give personal information, and we want you to not do that. You don’t have to provide personal information to any account holder that already has it. They’re not going to ask you for it, so you can guarantee that that’s a scammer doing that,” said Janna Kiehl, president and CEO of BBB.

If you are shopping or on social media, watch out for scams trying to get money or personal information.

To avoid these scams, the BBB says to implement a few precautions.

If you are asked to make a payment, donation, transfer or give personal information, make sure and report it.

“An underlying theme here is to do your research, check things out first. Even if you’re afraid that your personal information has been given, there’s things that you can do ahead of time to prevent that. Be calm, make sure that you check everything out,” said Kiehl.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of a scam this season, click here.

