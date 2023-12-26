Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Advice on reselling your unwanted items

U.S. resale market worth over $39 Billion in 2022
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A lucky thrift store shopper recently resold a vase purchased for $3.99 for $107,000, realizing the dream of turning one person’s trash into another’s treasure.

People looking to clear clutter from their homes by selling their unwanted items may also be able to profit off their discards. But to maximize potential, a little research can go a long way, according to NerdWallet.

They shared several tips for selling personal items:

Steamer trunks, antique sewing machines, Persian rugs, old books and silver-plated objects might seem rare and costly – but they typically aren’t.

Sellers with unknown or interesting items may want to get an expert opinion. They can contact the American Society of Appraisers or the International Society of Appraisers.

Visit auction sites like eBay to see what similar items have sold for.

For China, sterling silver flatware or crystal, try a resale company such as Replacements Ltd. – a tableware retailer that makes purchases through an online process.

Books collecting dust can be sold on sites like Biblio.com – a marketplace for rare, out-of-print and collectible books.

Lastly, don’t discount sites like Craigslist, Nextdoor and Facebook Marketplace where items can be sold locally.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a crash on Christmas Day near Groom.
Man dead after crash near Groom on Christmas Day
Clovis police are investigating a crash this afternoon that left one person dead.
Clovis police investigating afternoon crash that left 1 dead
Ruben heads to Hereford to visit a local restaurant that’s proud to serve the community.
Ruben on the Road: Restaurant proud to serve Hereford
It’s been six months since historical flooding impacted Amarillo, with Calico County sharing...
Amarillo restaurant thankful for community support following historic flooding
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56

Latest News

In this photo provided by Nebraska State Patrol, two tractor-trailers lose control on...
Ice storms and blizzards pummel the central US on the day after Christmas
Advice on selling your unwanted items
This December, federal authorities reported a seven-day average of more than 9,600 migrant...
Migrant crisis puts pressure on border officials
Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas announced it presented two Amarillo nonprofits with...
Goodwill of Northwest Texas donates to Salvation Army, Amarillo Housing First