Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Tips to create a budget plan for the new year

Typical credit card balance is almost $6,000
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A 2023 Bankrate study found that 35% of Americans carry credit card debt.

Kim Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, said the most important step to getting out from under debt is to get organized – gather your most recent credit card statements, utility bills, and any other necessary monthly expenses.

“And then you can make a plan for yourself, and it can actually be really helpful to use, is an online calculator like the ones we have at NerdWallet,” Palmer said. “You just want to make sure you know how much to pay off each month and how long it will take you.”

She said it could be useful to look up the interest rates on all debts, so the highest interest rate account can me prioritized.

Palmer said once there is a plan and an overall picture of finances, getting to the end goal of being debt free is easier.

She also suggested using any unexpected funds, like bonuses or rebates, to make as many extra payments as possible to knock down the debt.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS officials say an Amarillo man died in a crash near Hereford Thursday night.
DPS: Amarillo man dies in crash near Hereford
DPS officials say a Pampa woman was killed and a teenager was injured in a crash near White Deer.
DPS: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash near White Deer
City of Amarillo officials have released a holiday schedule for service changes during...
City of Amarillo releases Christmas, New Year’s service changes
Amarillo police say the road at NE 3rd Avenue and Buchanan Street is now open after a wreck...
Amarillo police: Road open after wreck at NE 3rd Ave and Buchanan St
Tremaine Brown, the owner of Shi Lee’s BBQ and founder of “Vessel of Humanity and Compassion,”...
Vessel of Humanity and Compassion giving back to nonprofits for Christmas

Latest News

Tips to create a budget plan for the new year
A woman dressed in national costume stands near the nativity scene to celebrate Christmas in...
Ukraine celebrates Christmas on Dec. 25 for the first time, distancing itself from Russia
Tumble the dog was beaten in Memphis and is now in the care of the Humane Society of Memphis...
Humane society to rehabilitate dog rescued by Good Samaritans after beating
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Egypt floats plan to end Israel-Hamas war. The proposal gets a cool reception