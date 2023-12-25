Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years

For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.(Adams County SPCA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One animal shelter in Pennsylvania received a very special Christmas gift this year when, for the first time in 47 years, they have zero dogs at the shelter.

The Adams County SPCA shared the joyous news on social media.

However, they do still have one cat that came in as a stray.

The shelter said it was a very different story just two weeks ago when their kennels were almost filled.

The kennels won’t remain empty for long though.

The facility said they will be bringing in animals from other shelters in the state this week.

The Adams County SPCA said it has adopted out almost 600 animals this year and reunited 125 strays with their owners.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS officials say an Amarillo man died in a crash near Hereford Thursday night.
DPS: Amarillo man dies in crash near Hereford
DPS officials say a Pampa woman was killed and a teenager was injured in a crash near White Deer.
DPS: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash near White Deer
City of Amarillo officials have released a holiday schedule for service changes during...
City of Amarillo releases Christmas, New Year’s service changes
Amarillo police say the road at NE 3rd Avenue and Buchanan Street is now open after a wreck...
Amarillo police: Road open after wreck at NE 3rd Ave and Buchanan St
Tremaine Brown, the owner of Shi Lee’s BBQ and founder of “Vessel of Humanity and Compassion,”...
Vessel of Humanity and Compassion giving back to nonprofits for Christmas

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Egypt floats plan to end Israel-Hamas war. The proposal gets a cool reception
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
FILE - Holiday travelers pass by "Phoebe" the Flamingo at the Tampa International Airport,...
Holiday travel is mostly nice, but with some naughty disruptions again on Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines flights were canceled at Midway Airport on Christmas Eve. (WLS)
Southwest Airlines flights canceled on Christmas Eve