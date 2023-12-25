Ruben on the Road: Restaurant proud to serve Hereford

Grow with Us
By Ruben Flores
Updated: 50 minutes ago
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben heads to Hereford to visit a local restaurant that’s proud to serve the community.

Shane Kapka, co-owner of Rusty Pit BBQ, says when they started off, he had a little smoker. They decided to do a little competition and when they did OK, they continued.

“So we had a bunch of people around us tell us, you know, ‘Hey, you ought to give it a try.’ So we did, and it’s been great,” said Shane.

Shane says they’ve been so blessed.

“We started off in a really small place. We only had like six tables, and it was mostly carry out. We did that for five years or four years, and then came here and we’ve been here about three years,” said co-owner Jaymi Kapka.

Jaymi says everyone thinks her husband’s name is Rusty because of the restaurant’s name, but they got the name Rusty Pit BBQ from the first pit they built..

“Shane never painted it and so with our first competition, they said you had to have a team name. He looked at the pit and he was like, ‘We’ll just be Rusty Pit BBQ,’” said Jaymi.

Jaymi says when they grew up, it was Bob and Marcy’s. That was the barbeque place, but they didn’t have it for awhile.

“So everybody was, they compared us a lot to them. So that made us feel good because they were great and we kind of just came in and filled their shoes maybe when they quit,” said Jaymi.

It’s every community around them, says Shane. Hereford is great, and the people here are more giving than any place he says he’s ever been.

If somebody needs something, Shane says the whole town is there for them.

“I know it’s that way all over the Panhandle, we’re all, we’re kind of up here by ourselves, so we all kind of stick together. The 806, you know, and that’s what’s great about that as well. We might all be rivals in football or sports or whatever, but we’ll fight for each other when we have to,” said Shane.

Jaymi says it’s really about the community supporting them.

“I mean, they’re great and support us and we just love it. And we love what we do and we love serving the people and helping churches an whatever we can do to help. So, but it’s really about their love. You know, the community’s love for us, it’s keeping us going,” said Jaymi.

