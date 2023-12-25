Queens of the Court: Amarillo High Lady Sandies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Having fun, and doing what you love is all that matters. For the Amarillo High Lady Sandies basketball team, they have formed a personality and bond that is entertaining.

“(We are) funny, loud, and energetic,” Amarillo High senior guard Victoria Barrera said. “That has really got to be our personalities.”

“When we want to have a good laugh, we all turn into comedians, and it’s a good time,” Amarillo High senior guard Jada Graves said.

“(We are) very not serious, it’s just funny,” Amarillo High senior guard Taytum Bell said.

Even with all of the outgoing and loud personalities on the team, the Lady Sandies still know how to get down to business on the court. Their reputation speak for itself.

“This has honestly been a dream to play for this team, especially on varsity,” Bell said. “When you go to Dallas or the metroplex, everyone knows who you are, so that’s a legacy that the girls have built, that Coach Williams has built and it’s our jobs as seniors to keep it going.”

Head Coach Jeff Williams has been leading the Lady Sandies basketball team for 19 years. Creating a bond each year with his team is what is most important to him.

“When you get that kind of bond and chemistry, you can accomplish a lot of things, and so I have always felt like in our program that we have always tried to do that first,” Coach Williams said. “Then, teach the game once you have the trust and the love and all those things that you can get from just developing relationships with them.”

The Lady Sandies have brought back a lot of talent to this year’s team, and have welcomed some new faces.

After being eliminated in the regional quarterfinal round last season in a five overtime thriller to Lubbock Monterey, this season they are working towards a different outcome.

“Our year this year is relentless,” Barrera said. “So no matter the storm, no what what we are going through, we will push through it as a team and as a program. As individuals, we will get through it.”

The whole team has bought into being ‘relentless.’

“To me, relentless means going hard in everything you do so going hard in practice when nobody is looking or going when not having to be told to,” Graves said.

“It’s working hard all the time, never settling, and doing things with intention,” Bell said.

For the Lady Sandies, respect has definitely been earned and kept over the years.

“The respect has been here for a long time, and I know a lot of kids look up to us and it means a lot knowing that kids look up to us and knowing that we can be their role models,” Graves said.

“For me to wear the Lady Sandies jersey just means that I have something that is valuable,” Barrera said. “That I am representing something that is bigger than basketball, and that although yeah it is a basketball team, carrying on the tradition of being a Lady Sandies really is something special.

I mean once a Sandies, always a Sandies, right?”

For Amarillo High’s full schedule, Click Here.

