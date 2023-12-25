Chilly and Quiet Christmas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Monday and Merry Christmas! We’ll see chilly but quiet conditions today with highs building into the low to mid 40′s with mostly sunny skies and NW winds at 10-20 mph. We’ll see a slow but steady warm-up in temperatures for the rest of the week where mid 50′s looks to be likely by the weekend. A dry setup looks to stick around as rain looks unlikely over the next several days.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.