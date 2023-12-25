Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Chilly and Quiet Christmas

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Monday and Merry Christmas! We’ll see chilly but quiet conditions today with highs building into the low to mid 40′s with mostly sunny skies and NW winds at 10-20 mph. We’ll see a slow but steady warm-up in temperatures for the rest of the week where mid 50′s looks to be likely by the weekend. A dry setup looks to stick around as rain looks unlikely over the next several days.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS officials say an Amarillo man died in a crash near Hereford Thursday night.
DPS: Amarillo man dies in crash near Hereford
DPS officials say a Pampa woman was killed and a teenager was injured in a crash near White Deer.
DPS: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash near White Deer
City of Amarillo officials have released a holiday schedule for service changes during...
City of Amarillo releases Christmas, New Year’s service changes
Amarillo police say the road at NE 3rd Avenue and Buchanan Street is now open after a wreck...
Amarillo police: Road open after wreck at NE 3rd Ave and Buchanan St
Currie Marusak
Currie Marusak transfers to West Texas A&M

Latest News

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Chilly for the Holidays
Christmas Eve Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Wet Today, Chilly for the Holidays
Saturday Outlook with Tanner