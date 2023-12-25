Grow with Us
Amarillo restaurant thankful for community support following historic flooding

By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been six months since historical flooding impacted Amarillo, with Calico County sharing its experience and its progress.

Calico County closed its doors for more than a month following severe flooding that happened in June.

The restaurant underwent renovations, revealing a new image.

“We knew we made some changes to the restaurant with decor and with the floors. We get a lot of comments on the store looks brighter, the store looks a lot cleaner,” said Steve Garcia, co-owner of Calico County.

Garcia says he was surprised by the outpour of community support on the first day the restaurant opened up.

“It felt like old family coming back in. Just to have the community accept it and like it, was the scary part. When we first opened the doors, that first day, there were people waiting outside already,” said Garcia.

Next year, Calico County will be celebrating 44 years. Garcia says he’s seen a lot of highs in his career, but experiencing the community support during this time tops the list.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

