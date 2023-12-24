Holiday Hoops Report: Tascosa Lady Rebels
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Rebels are 14-4 to start the year, so far, behind strong play from Aniyah Brackens, Kenzee Dickson, Avery Carter and more.
It’s Head Coach Chris Sumrall’s second season with the team, and he told us he feels even better in year two than in year one.
The Lady Rebels haven’t started district play yet. That will be on January 5th, when they visit Plainview.
Plainview was one of two teams to beat the Lady Rebels in district last year, the other being Amarillo High.
District 3-5A is not an easy district to be in, by any means, with two teams ranked in the top 14 teams in the state at the 5A level.
The Lady Sandies are ranked third while the Lady Longhorns of Caprock are ranked 14th.
Tascosa swept Caprock last year and split the series with Amarillo High.
