Holiday Hoops Report: Tascosa Lady Rebels

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Rebels are 14-4 to start the year, so far, behind strong play from Aniyah Brackens, Kenzee Dickson, Avery Carter and more.

It’s Head Coach Chris Sumrall’s second season with the team, and he told us he feels even better in year two than in year one.

The second year is always easier, just from the standpoint of the vocabulary you use, the expectations you have, the accountability that you’re trying to instill in the players. It’s all so new. The second year, I think that becomes a lot easier. I was really blessed, though, last year, because I had a couple of senior guards who have been through the battles and everything. So, that made my job a little bit easier. We kind of flipped. We have younger guards and older post players, and that’s a maturing and growing process. Those kids are doing a good job with that, but that second year, to me, is always easier.

The Lady Rebels haven’t started district play yet. That will be on January 5th, when they visit Plainview.

Plainview was one of two teams to beat the Lady Rebels in district last year, the other being Amarillo High.

District 3-5A is not an easy district to be in, by any means, with two teams ranked in the top 14 teams in the state at the 5A level.

The Lady Sandies are ranked third while the Lady Longhorns of Caprock are ranked 14th.

Tascosa swept Caprock last year and split the series with Amarillo High.

