Currie Marusak transfers to West Texas A&M

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs had a phenomenal volleyball season, finishing as national runner-up just one year after winning the National Championship. Now, they’re adding a new star in hopes that next year is just as successful.

Former Amarillo High standout Currie Marusak announced her transfer from Texas Tech to WT.

Marusak broke the single-season kills record during her time at Amarillo High, and after two seasons as a Red Raider, she told us why she’s trading her red for maroon.

Finding my right place was about the culture, the family, a great coaching staff, a personable group, and that’s what I found at WT. With all the options I had, there was no way I could possibly pass that up. It was just such great timing for it to happen. I’m going in and I’m ready to work hard. I’m ready to get in the gym and get 1% better every single day. I want to win a National Championship, and I know that we’re capable of doing it. We were capable of doing it last year, we just fell a little short, so it’s just one of those things where I’m ready to get 1% better every day. That’s what I’m going to do at WT, and that’s what I’m going to push my teammates to do. I’m just so excited to be in that environment and get to be a part of that culture.

Marusak hopes to help West Texas A&M get back to the National Championship for the third year in a row.

With the departure of WT’s star outside hitter Torrey Miller, Marusak is coming to Canyon at the perfect time.

She’s one of the best high school volleyball players in the history of the Texas Panhandle, and told us she feels like playing in the Big 12 raised her volleyball IQ higher than it’s ever been.

Volleyball season is still far away, but the Lady Buffs have plenty to look forward to in their chase for another National Championship.

