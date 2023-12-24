Currie Marusak transfers to West Texas A&M
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs had a phenomenal volleyball season, finishing as national runner-up just one year after winning the National Championship. Now, they’re adding a new star in hopes that next year is just as successful.
Former Amarillo High standout Currie Marusak announced her transfer from Texas Tech to WT.
Marusak broke the single-season kills record during her time at Amarillo High, and after two seasons as a Red Raider, she told us why she’s trading her red for maroon.
Marusak hopes to help West Texas A&M get back to the National Championship for the third year in a row.
With the departure of WT’s star outside hitter Torrey Miller, Marusak is coming to Canyon at the perfect time.
She’s one of the best high school volleyball players in the history of the Texas Panhandle, and told us she feels like playing in the Big 12 raised her volleyball IQ higher than it’s ever been.
Volleyball season is still far away, but the Lady Buffs have plenty to look forward to in their chase for another National Championship.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.