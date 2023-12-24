Chilly for the Holidays

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday and Merry Christmas Eve! We’ll be much chillier today thanks to a cold front moving through the area, with temperatures topping out in the mid 40′s and N winds at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 40-50 mph. While a few flurries and light snow showers will be possible toward the OK Panhandle, it shouldn’t amount to much. Christmas Monday should be calmer in the way of winds, with temperatures also building into the 40′s for most. We look to remain dry for the rest of the week with temperatures remaining fairly seasonable.

