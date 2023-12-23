Wet Today, Chilly for the Holidays

Grow with Us
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Saturday! We’ll continue to see scattered showers and weak thunderstorms throughout the rest of the daytime hours. Most of the activity should be out of the area by late this evening. Tomorrow will be chillier and drier, with highs only in the mid 40′s with brisk north winds at 15-25 mph. Christmas Monday will feature the same conditions before we slowly but steadily warm back up through the rest of the work week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

