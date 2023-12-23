Grow with Us
Sadie Sanchez finished with 27 as big second half leads Lady Raiders past Lady Wolves

Lady Raiders star Sadie Sanchez and head coach Brooke Walthall talk during team's win over West Plains.
Lady Raiders star Sadie Sanchez and head coach Brooke Walthall talk during team's win over West Plains.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders look down the West Plains Lady Wolves on Friday afternoon by a final score of 60-49.

For Randall, it was Sadie Sanchez once again leading the way with 27 points in the win to improve to 4-0 in district action.

Things were close throughout the game until a 14-1 run that started in the third quarter and carried over into the fourth that saw Randall jump ahead 57-43.

Sanchez’s scoring and passing were both key in the run as well as some sharpshooting from Lady Raiders freshman guard Kennah Thomas, who knocked down two shots from beyond the arc during that stretch.

Piper Patterson led the way for West Plains with 17 in the loss.

Both teams will take a break from district play as West Plains is set to compete in the Gruver tournament next week while Randall heads to the Metroplex for tournament action.

