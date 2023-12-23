Noah’s Ark Pet Hospital gives tips to keep pets safe during this holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Noah’s Ark Pet Hospital opened its doors in 2001 and has been a trusted pet hospital in the Panhandle for the last 22 years.

Ahead of the holiday season, animal health experts share guidance on how sharing food with your pets could lead to major consequences.

“My rule, my personal rule, I think the proper way to handle food and dogs and cats; pet foods is for pets and people food is for people,” said Dr. Merten Pearson, owner of Noah’s Ark Pet Hospital.

In the spirit of the holiday, it may seem like a good idea to share food with your pet, but foods like grapes, chocolate, and sugar free foods can be detrimental to your pets safety.

Noah’s Ark also emphasizes making sure your pets are comfortable around other animals and new people.

“If you know they don’t get along with other dogs well, and you have family bringing dogs, keep them separate. Don’t force them to make friends with dogs if you know they’re not going to,” said Savannah Lawrence, lead tech of Noah’s Ark Pet Hospital.

Making sure your animals are happy and comfortable this holiday season is important for their overall health and happiness.

For a list of what may be toxic for your animals, click here.

