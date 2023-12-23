Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Police: Multiple people injured in ‘active shooting’ at Florida shopping mall

The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the Paddock Mall in Ocala, located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.(Ocala Police Department via Facebook)
By WCJB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - The Ocala Police Department confirms multiple people were wounded during a shooting inside a mall in Ocala, Florida.

Authorities told WCJB that at least two people were shot, one in the head, when gunfire broke out inside the Paddock Mall on Saturday afternoon. They say the gunman fled the scene.

The incident is no longer considered an active shooter situation. The mall was evacuated and people were asked to avoid the area as emergency crews responded.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS officials say an Amarillo man died in a crash near Hereford Thursday night.
DPS: Amarillo man dies in crash near Hereford
DPS officials say a Pampa woman was killed and a teenager was injured in a crash near White Deer.
DPS: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash near White Deer
Amarillo police say the road at NE 3rd Avenue and Buchanan Street is now open after a wreck...
Amarillo police: Road open after wreck at NE 3rd Ave and Buchanan St
Ashley James, 32
Coronado High School coach charged with DWI
A mother in Indiana said she’s devastated after charges weren’t filed in connection to her...
Mother wants charges filed against babysitter after daughter found unresponsive in septic tank

Latest News

The Salvation Army passed out hundreds of gifts to children and their families to help them...
Salvation Army passes out hundreds of gifts to children for Christmas
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
The Salvation Army passed out hundreds of gifts to children and their families to help them...
Salvation Army passes out hundreds of gifts to children for Christmas
A Palestinian man mourns a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip...
Israel strikes 2 homes, killing more than 90 Palestinians while hundreds have been detained