Lots Of Weather For The Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some fog, some showers, some storms and cold for the weekend. Off and on showers are likely through the day and into the evening on Saturday. Some thunderstorms are possible as well and a few could have strong gusty winds and greater than half inch hail. Rain chances end after midnight and colder air spills into the Panhandle on Sunday. Some snowflakes are possible across the extreme northern parts of the region on Sunday. A cold north wind will blow with highs only in the 40s on Sunday and Christmas Day.

