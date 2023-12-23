Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lots Of Weather For The Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some fog, some showers, some storms and cold for the weekend. Off and on showers are likely through the day and into the evening on Saturday. Some thunderstorms are possible as well and a few could have strong gusty winds and greater than half inch hail. Rain chances end after midnight and colder air spills into the Panhandle on Sunday. Some snowflakes are possible across the extreme northern parts of the region on Sunday. A cold north wind will blow with highs only in the 40s on Sunday and Christmas Day.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS officials say an Amarillo man died in a crash near Hereford Thursday night.
DPS: Amarillo man dies in crash near Hereford
DPS officials say a Pampa woman was killed and a teenager was injured in a crash near White Deer.
DPS: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash near White Deer
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a wanted man for bond surrender and warrants in other...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man
Amarillo police arrest suspect near NE 15th Avenue and Birch Street
Amarillo police arrest wanted man after SWAT situation
Officials say an overturned water truck around I-27 and Farm-to-Market Road 2219 has been...
Officials: No injuries, road open after early morning rollover near I-27

Latest News

Lots Of Weather For The Weekend
Shelden Web Graphic
Stormy Start to the Weekend
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Nice Today, Stormy Tomorrow, Chilly for Christmas
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Warm Today, Chilly Air and Rain on the Way