KJ Thomas drops 38 points in Randall's comeback win over West Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders took down the West Plains Wolves on Friday afternoon behind a monstrous performance from star KJ Thomas.

Thomas finished the game with 38 points, including 14 coming during a pivotal third quarter run. With Randall trailing West Plains 46-33 early in the second half, Thomas took control as the Raiders outscored their district rivals 49-17 for the rest of the game to go on to win 82-63.

Devin Baccus, Jaxon Toniolli, and Tayesen Combs also all finished in double figures for Randall alongside Thomas.

On the other side, Wolves guard Ayden Rodriguez finished with an impressive 21 points in defeat.

Randall will get set to compete in the Fort Worth Championship Tournament next week starting on Thursday. Meanwhile. West Plains will head to Snyder to compete in the Canyon Reef Classic.

