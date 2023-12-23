Holiday Hoops Report: #3 Randall Raiders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Raiders are ranked third in the 4A classification with a record of 14-2.

Coming off of the program’s first ever state tournament appearance and led by star senior and UTEP commit KJ Thomas, the Raiders are firing on all cylinders in 2023.

They’ve already started district play with wins over Dumas and West Plains, and Head Coach Leslie Broadhurst knows his team is ready for another run.

“We look at it as, kind of, a new season,” Broadhurst said. “I think everybody says that. We finished the preseason stuff, we get to start our main season, and we’ve been talking about that a lot. This is the one that really counts. What we’ve accomplished before this is all for experience, I guess. We’ve had good practices. Hopefully, our guys realize the importance of going and focusing and getting ready to go play.”

District 4-4A is a big one, with eight different teams. The Raiders’ last game of district won’t be until February 13th at home against Pampa.

Only one team was able to beat the Raiders in district play last year: the Canyon Eagles.

That rematch is slated for January 5th in Canyon. It’ll be the first district game for either team coming out of winter break.

