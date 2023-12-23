Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Holiday Hoops Report: #3 Randall Raiders

Randall Raiders
Randall Raiders(KFDA)
By Preston Moore
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Raiders are ranked third in the 4A classification with a record of 14-2.

Coming off of the program’s first ever state tournament appearance and led by star senior and UTEP commit KJ Thomas, the Raiders are firing on all cylinders in 2023.

They’ve already started district play with wins over Dumas and West Plains, and Head Coach Leslie Broadhurst knows his team is ready for another run.

“We look at it as, kind of, a new season,” Broadhurst said. “I think everybody says that. We finished the preseason stuff, we get to start our main season, and we’ve been talking about that a lot. This is the one that really counts. What we’ve accomplished before this is all for experience, I guess. We’ve had good practices. Hopefully, our guys realize the importance of going and focusing and getting ready to go play.”

District 4-4A is a big one, with eight different teams. The Raiders’ last game of district won’t be until February 13th at home against Pampa.

Only one team was able to beat the Raiders in district play last year: the Canyon Eagles.

That rematch is slated for January 5th in Canyon. It’ll be the first district game for either team coming out of winter break.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS officials say an Amarillo man died in a crash near Hereford Thursday night.
DPS: Amarillo man dies in crash near Hereford
DPS officials say a Pampa woman was killed and a teenager was injured in a crash near White Deer.
DPS: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash near White Deer
Amarillo police say the road at NE 3rd Avenue and Buchanan Street is now open after a wreck...
Amarillo police: Road open after wreck at NE 3rd Ave and Buchanan St
Ashley James, 32
Coronado High School coach charged with DWI
A mother in Indiana said she’s devastated after charges weren’t filed in connection to her...
Mother wants charges filed against babysitter after daughter found unresponsive in septic tank

Latest News

Amarillo High Lady Sandies
Holiday Hoops Report: #3 Amarillo High Lady Sandies
Lady Raiders star Sadie Sanchez and head coach Brooke Walthall talk during team's win over...
Sadie Sanchez finishes with 27 as big second half leads Lady Raiders past Lady Wolves
Randall takes down West Plains behind 38 points from star KJ Thomas.
KJ Thomas drops 38 points in Randall's comeback win over West Plains
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Currie Marusak, Tanner Brammer and David Faux
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Currie Marusak, Tanner Brammer and David Faux