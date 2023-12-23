Holiday Hoops Report: #3 Amarillo High Lady Sandies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Sandies are currently ranked third in the 5A classification, with a record of 18-3.

They’ve picked up wins against ranked opponents like Frenship, Randall, Monterey, Canyon and more.

Head coach Jeff Williams is no stranger to success, but he says this is a different Lady Sandies team than he’s used to.

“It’s a different team than I’ve had in a while,” Williams said. “It kind of parallels the teams that went on and won state championships. [They] shoot it well, press well, [they’re] fast, athletic teams. It’s kind of interesting, because I really felt like last year’s team’s shortcoming was [that they were] just a not a consistent shooting team. We worked long and hard in the offseason, in the summer. This team’s really shooting the ball better than we have in quite a few years, so I think that’s been one of our strengths. Back when I started at Amarillo High, I had five kids over 6′ tall and just pounded it inside, compared to now, we’re almost positionless, the offense that we run.”

The Lady Sandies haven’t started district play yet, but will do so on January 5th, when they pay the Caprock Lady Longhorns a visit.

They swept the Lady Longhorns last year, but this year’s team is a much improved one, as they’re the only other ranked team in the district at #14.

Rounding out their schedule, they’ll face Palo Duro, Tascosa and Plainview.

The Lady Rebels were the only district team to hand the Lady Sandies a loss last year, doing so in Amarillo High’s gym.

Their first rematch is slated for January 16th at Tascosa.

