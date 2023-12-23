Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘He was a hero’: State police mourning loss of K-9 Broko killed in line of duty

A Connecticut State Police K-9 was killed in the line of duty during a shooting Thursday night. (Source: WFSB)
By Eliza Kruczynski, Olivia Schueller, Rob Polansky, Susan Raff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWCATUCK, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police in Connecticut say one of their K-9s died in a shooting when they were serving a felony warrant.

Authorities said the suspect Vaughn Malloy was also killed in the shooting that involved officers Thursday night in Stonington.

State police said K-9 Broko was the dog involved.

They said he gave his life protecting his handler, fellow troopers and the community.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the line of duty death of our beloved canine K-9 Broko,” representatives with the Connecticut State Police shared. “K-9 Broko was not just a loyal companion; he was a hero in every sense.”

State police and surrounding police departments formed a procession to take the deceased dog home.

Witnesses shared that they saw the suspect walk out in front of an armored vehicle before shooting the dog.

“K-9 Broko ultimately sacrificed his life doing what he was known best for,” the Connecticut State Police shared. “His sacrifice will forever be etched in our hearts, and never be forgotten.”

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS officials say an Amarillo man died in a crash near Hereford Thursday night.
DPS: Amarillo man dies in crash near Hereford
DPS officials say a Pampa woman was killed and a teenager was injured in a crash near White Deer.
DPS: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash near White Deer
Amarillo police say the road at NE 3rd Avenue and Buchanan Street is now open after a wreck...
Amarillo police: Road open after wreck at NE 3rd Ave and Buchanan St
Ashley James, 32
Coronado High School coach charged with DWI
A mother in Indiana said she’s devastated after charges weren’t filed in connection to her...
Mother wants charges filed against babysitter after daughter found unresponsive in septic tank

Latest News

A man is accused of stealing a protected fish from Bass Pro Shops.
Man accused of stealing protected fish from Bass Pro Shops
Kelsey Hatcher was smiling as she and her husband held their new baby girls Thursday. (WVTM,...
Mother with double uterus gives birth to healthy baby girls
Kelsey Hatcher was smiling as she and her husband held their new baby girls Thursday. (WVTM,...
Mother with double uterus gives birth to healthy baby girls
A Palestinian man mourns a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip...
Israel strikes 2 homes, killing more than 90 Palestinians while hundreds have been detained