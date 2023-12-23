Grow with Us
‘Flying’ deer caught on camera being released by helicopter

Deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter transporting them to biologists. (Source: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – What could have been an early Christmas miracle in the skies above Utah was actually just a routine checkup by the State’s Division of Wildlife Resources this week.

Instead of pulling Santa’s sleigh, deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter transporting them to biologists.

While NORAD tracks Santa Claus’ journey on Christmas Eve, the DWR tracks the deer’s migration with GPS devices.

Rudolph and the gang have under 48 hours to make it back to the North Pole in time for Christmas Eve where a demanding boss is waiting with his sleigh.

The Utah DWR said each winter approximately 1,200 deer are caught and fitted with GPS collars.

The deer are then brought to a staging area for health assessments before they are safely released back into the wild.

