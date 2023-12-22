Weekend Showers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friday will feature some early fog followed by a warm afternoon. Early in the day across the eastern half of the Panhandle some fog will develop in the wake of the storm that brought some showers on Thursday. The low clouds and fog will give way to clearing and warm temperatures, highs in the 60s on Friday afternoon. On Saturday the next storm will bring periods of rain and some thunderstorms across the Panhandle. Severe weather is not expected. By Sunday that storm will have moved past the area but another disturbance on Sunday will bring a small chance for some showers, and even snow, to the Oklahoma Panhandle and northern Texas Panhandle. Only minor impacts are expected at this time.

