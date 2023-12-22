Warm Today, Chilly Air and Rain on the Way

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! Today will feel more like spring, with highs building into the mid 60′s with a lot of sunshine and fairly tranquil winds staying under 10mph. As for tomorrow, we’ll see a disturbance that will move through, giving the chance for rain for just about the entire area, with perhaps a few thunderstorms as well. A cold front will blow through Saturday night, cooling things down for Christmas Eve and Day, where highs will only be in the 40′s and lows will dip well into the 20′s. Happy Holidays!

