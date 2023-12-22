Grow with Us
Vessel of Humanity and Compassion giving back to nonprofits for Christmas

By Alexandria Ruiz
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tremaine Brown, the owner of Shi Lee’s BBQ and founder of “Vessel of Humanity and Compassion,” is working hard to make Christmas possible for children in the area.

The organization wrapped up the 11th annual Toy Drive in November, and distribution of toys has begun and will continue until Christmas day.

Nonprofits like the Ronald McDonald House, Martha’s Home, and CASA are just a few recipients of the toy donations.

This week, Amarillo Area CASA received a special surprise when Brown dropped off gifts for their teenagers.

CASA is an advocate for children who suffer from neglect and abuse. The advocacy has 260 kids they serve, with about 60% of them being teenagers.

“All of the teens we serve want normalcy. They want normal things for Christmas like any other teenager. I created a list for him, and it took him a week, and he had it all here yesterday,” said Jarah Mendoza, executive director of CASA Amarillo.

The organization said it is grateful for everyone who made it possible to help this holiday season and will continue to be a “vessel of compassion” for the community.

“A lot of kids unfortunately might not have the opportunity to just feel real genuine love, and that’s what we’re providing,” said Tremaine Brown, owner of Shi Lee’s.

