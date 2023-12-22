Grow with Us
Teen dies when SUV hit on the way to see Christmas lights

Kinslee Creed, 17, died Dec. 17 after she was severely injured in a car crash, according to...
Kinslee Creed, 17, died Dec. 17 after she was severely injured in a car crash, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - A teenager from LaGrange, Georgia, died after she was injured in a car crash on her way to see Christmas lights, according to an online fundraiser set up for her family.

At 7:08 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Ga. State Route 18 at Hadley Road in Harris County, patrol spokesman Capt. Michael Burns said.

Burns said the driver of a Chrysler 300 made an improper lane change and struck the rear of a Chevrolet Tahoe, causing the Tahoe to leave the road and overturn.

The front passenger of the Tahoe was identified by Georgia State Patrol as 17-year-old Kinslee Creed. She was seriously injured in the crash and died two days later, Burns said.

Creed was a senior at Callaway High School and was on her way to see Christmas lights when the crash occurred, according to the fundraiser organized for Creed’s family to pay for funeral expenses.

“Unfortunately, after fighting a hard battle Kinslee has gained her angel wings,” the GoFundMe says. “The family does not have life insurance and need help with funeral expenses. Anything helps. Thank you all for the prayers.”

The Georgia State Patrol said they are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

