Stormy Start to the Weekend

Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
While Friday has been a beautiful day, Saturday brings a big change with it! Overnight patchy fog will be possible in some places, but once it clears up going into the mid-morning hours, storms move into the area. Right now, we’re watching for a weaker line of thunderstorms to move through during the late-morning/early-afternoon period, with a second round of potentially stronger storms to move through later in the afternoon. Main threats look to be small hail and some stronger gusts of winds at times. A cold front moves through going into Sunday, which will bring cooler temperatures, and right now, some models are trying to bring in some snow flurries on Sunday night, but chances are very low. Christmas day looks to stay partly cloudy with highs in the 40°s!

