Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Currie Marusak, Tanner Brammer and David Faux

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Currie Marusak, Tanner Brammer and David Faux
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Currie Marusak, Tanner Brammer and David Faux
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Currie Marusak, Tanner Brammer and David Faux on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Currie Marusak, WTAMU Volleyball:

WTAMU volleyball transfer commit Currie Marusak talks to us about the transfer process and what led her to WT, her expectations for her first year as a Lady Buff and more!

Tanner Brammer, NewsChannel 10 Meteorologist:

NewsChannel 10 Meteorologist Tanner Brammer joins Preston in the studio and chats about the Bulls vs Spurs game, who he sees in the finals and more!

David Faux, Cover 1:

Cover 1 contributor and podcast host David Faux talks to us about the Saints vs Rams game, shares his thoughts on NFL teams and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS officials say an Amarillo man died in a crash near Hereford Thursday night.
DPS: Amarillo man dies in crash near Hereford
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a wanted man for bond surrender and warrants in other...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man
Amarillo police arrest suspect near NE 15th Avenue and Birch Street
Amarillo police arrest wanted man after SWAT situation
DPS officials say a Pampa woman was killed and a teenager was injured in a crash near White Deer.
DPS: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash near White Deer
Officials say an overturned water truck around I-27 and Farm-to-Market Road 2219 has been...
Officials: No injuries, road open after early morning rollover near I-27

Latest News

WTAMU volleyball transfer commit Currie Marusak talks to us about the transfer process and...
SPORTS DRIVE: Currie Marusak talks to us about what led her to WT
SPORTS DRIVE: Tanner Brammer joins Preston Moore to chat about basketball
SPORTS DRIVE: Tanner Brammer joins Preston Moore to chat about basketball
SPORTS DRIVE: David Faux shares his thoughts on the NFL's Christmas games
SPORTS DRIVE: David Faux shares his thoughts on the NFL's Christmas games
Varah Vaughn gets ready to shoot a free throw during Sanford-Fritch win over Bushland.
Varah Vaughn 21 points leads Sanford-Fritch past Bushland