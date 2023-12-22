SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Currie Marusak, Tanner Brammer and David Faux

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Currie Marusak, Tanner Brammer and David Faux on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Currie Marusak, WTAMU Volleyball:

WTAMU volleyball transfer commit Currie Marusak talks to us about the transfer process and what led her to WT, her expectations for her first year as a Lady Buff and more!

Tanner Brammer, NewsChannel 10 Meteorologist:

NewsChannel 10 Meteorologist Tanner Brammer joins Preston in the studio and chats about the Bulls vs Spurs game, who he sees in the finals and more!

David Faux, Cover 1:

Cover 1 contributor and podcast host David Faux talks to us about the Saints vs Rams game, shares his thoughts on NFL teams and more!

