San Jacinto Neighborhood Association, City of Amarillo partner for sidewalk repair program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo and San Jacinto Neighborhood Association provided five homeowners with new walkways in November.

The new walkways were a part of the Sidewalk Repair Program. The program began as a way to update deteriorated sidewalks caused by tree roots and years of damage.

Five sidewalks were picked in the historic neighborhood and were deemed unsafe for residence. Sidewalks were repaired at no cost of the homeowners.

These updates were made to houses located on South Carolina Street, South Tennessee Street, South Belleview Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue.

The goal of this program is to increase neighbor to neighbor engagement, increase safety, and make getting around the neighborhood easier.

“I have a very basic saying that I say, and I say it all the time. It’s that the community speaks, I listen, but we work together to make it happen. That’s just my running philosophy going forward to try and help produce more projects,” said Chris Jackson with City of Amarillo neighborhood planning.

The city says other neighborhoods will start to see similar projects in the upcoming year, including The Barrio, North Heights, and Eastridge.

“It’s important to me to show whenever we work with our neighborhoods, when we work with our people that have a vested interest in the community, the city can also help fulfill those goals,” said Jackson.

These updates will include sidewalk repairs and increased lighting. The neighborhood associations for these neighborhoods and the city will work together to achieve this.

