Potter County obtains certificate of substantial completion for District Courts Building Project

It’s been 77 days since Mike Head replaced the previous facilities director to assist Potter County in bringing the District Courts Project under control.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
After discovering design flaws that ultimately delayed the project, Head continues to provide updated reports at every commissioners’ court.

“He gives us a really, really complicated and complete report of what’s going on with everybody. And it’s disheartening and it’s good,” said Nancy Tanner, Potter County Judge.

The District Courts Project is not complete, although the end is near. This week, the general contractor received the certificate of occupancy for the building.

“Now the next step is for the architect to issue them a substantial completion certificate. So as of today, the building is officially Potter County’s,” said Mike Head, facilities director for Potter County.

After obtaining both of those certificates they will address issues like electric outlets, audio and visual systems and uneven flooring.

“We will be putting the insurance on the building and working on getting all of the utilities transferred as well. We have 13 punch list items to go through and address and complete between now and the end of January,” said Head.

Staff will then be able to move into the new District Courts Building in February.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

