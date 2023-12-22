North and southbound frontage lanes opened from 34th to 9th on Loop 335

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As of yesterday, the north and southbound frontage lanes on Loop 335 from 34th Street to 9th Street are open, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT says the entire I-40 to Southwest 9th portion of the Loop 335 project is expected to be complete in the Spring of 2024.

The section from Southwest 9th Avenue to Western Street has an anticipated completion date of Fall 2026.

