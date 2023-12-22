Grow with Us
Nice Today, Stormy Tomorrow, Chilly for Christmas

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! Today will feel more like spring, with highs building into the mid 60′s with a lot of sunshine and fairly tranquil winds staying under 10mph. As for tomorrow, we’ll see a disturbance that will move through, giving the chance for rain for just about the entire area, with perhaps a few thunderstorms as well. Even though it’s December, a couple of these storms could be on the strong side. A cold front will blow through Saturday night, cooling things down for Christmas Eve and Day, where highs will only be in the 40′s and lows will dip well into the 20′s. Happy Holidays!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

