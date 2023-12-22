Hope and Healing hosts 10th annual Big Cheese Cook-Off

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hope and Healing is looking for participants in their 10th annual Big Cheese Cook-Off.

The cook-off will be held Thursday, January 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rex Baxter Building at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

According to a news release, contestants are asked to prepare a dish out of your most scrumptious and cheesy creations to 2,000 mac and cheese fanatics. This cook-off isn’t just a chance to flaunt your culinary skills, it’s also an opportunity to support a worthy cause.

Hope and Healing are looking for people to help in many different ways. They need:

Cook-Off teams to compete

Event sponsors

Volunteers

Donation items for their “Who Moved the Cheese?”

Baked items for their new “Bake Walk” activity

Tickets are $25 for ages 13 and older. Kids 13 and younger get in free with a ticket holder. You can purchase tickets here.

VIP tables are also available. A table for 4 is $500, and a table for 8 is $1,000.

If you’re interested in competing, being a sponsor, volunteering or donating, you can e-mail cakki@hhpamarillo.org or call 806-371-8998 extension 3.

You can also donate by purchasing “Never Cook Again” raffle tickets. The raffle includes over $1,000 in gift cards from local restaurants. The winner will be drawn at the event, and you do not have to be present to win.

