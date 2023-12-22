Good News: Reliving the past through a young girl’s letter to Santa

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - “Dear Santa Claus, I thought I would write and tell you what I want. I’ve been a pretty good girl. I get my lessons and study at school. Will you please bring me a book, a teddy bear, a doll, a doll buggy, a table and a set of dining room chairs. A little rocking chair, some candy and nuts, a ring, a pretty picture...,” wrote Thelma Tabler.

Letters to Santa – an integral part of the magic of Christmas for most children. Kids just sense a personal connection to the jolly old guy with his kindness and generosity. They generally have no reservations as they lay out their Christmas list in writing.

“Will you please bring me a book, a teddy bear, a doll, a doll buggy...” continued Tabler.

It’s simply fun to read the excited words from a child’s perspective, like the one I’m reading here.

But this letter was written in 1908! It’s on display in Hereford in the Deaf Smith County Museum.

“We found out that she was about nine years old, that they were originally from Missouri and by 1920, they were back in Missouri. And we know that she had one sister and a couple brothers. She wasn’t in Hereford for very long, so that’s why we can’t find much information on her,” said Stefany Powell, museum board director for the Deaf Smith County Museum.

Records indicate that Thelma, the little girl who wrote the letter, would move back to Missouri and marry a young man that would go overseas and serve in World War One and they would have a child together themselves. And although we don’t know much about her childhood or her family’s brief time at Hereford, the letter offers at least the glimpse back to what Christmas time was like some 115 years ago.

“You know, back then they didn’t have all the things that we have now. That’s what it makes me think of, you know, any little thing that she asked for on there was a big, big deal. You know, they weren’t spoiled, I don’t think, like our kids are now,” said Lana Bass, museum director for the Deaf Smith County Museum.

“I feel like I could just be back right there with her on the floor writing that letter to Santa. And like my girls are about the same age as as this little girl was. So it just makes me feel like, oh, this is this is still alive. My girls still want to write letters to Santa, and it’s just neat to see that 115 years ago, how similar, but how different everything really is,” said Powell.

“Some candy and nuts, a ring, a pretty picture, a pocketbook...” continued Tabler.

“The simplicity but the complexes of what she asked for it just it’s touching. It’s heartwarming,” said Powell.

And with the gracious heart that many children possess, Thelma also thinks of others.

“I must close. Please remember my sister and brothers. Thelma Tabler,” finished Tabler.

“Well, I just think that they have a high hope in Santa, you know, and it’s the magic of Christmas,” said Bass.

I guess the centuries go by, but Santa Claus and Christmas continue to be magical for kids. That’s some good news.

Doppler Dave would like to give a special thanks to Ruby Briscoe, who voiced the letter that Thelma Tabler wrote and helped bring it to life.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.