DPS: Amarillo man dies in crash near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials say an Amarillo man died in a crash near Hereford Thursday night.

Officials say around 11:25 p.m., 24-year-old Coby Collums was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado east on US 60 in the outside lane.

The driver traveled across the inside lane into the center median, across the westbound lanes and into the north ditch, where it entered a side skid and rolled over.

The truck came to a rest upside down in the north ditch facing southeast.

Officials say Collums was thrown from the truck and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

