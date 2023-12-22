DPS: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash near White Deer
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials say a Pampa woman was killed and a teenager was injured in a crash near White Deer.
Officials say around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a 1998 Nissan Pathfinder driven by 37-year-old Terry Wyant of Pampa was traveling east on US 60.
For an unknown reason, officials say the driver failed to drive in a single lane and veered off the north edge of the roadway.
Officials say Wyant over-corrected the steering, causing her to lose control of the SUV.
The SUV entered a side skid to the right and rolled over about two times, coming to a rest on its wheels in the center median.
Officials say neither Wyant or the 14-year-old passenger was wearing a seatbelt.
Wyant was thrown from the car and pronounced dead on the scene.
Officials say the 14-year-old from Pampa was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.