DPS: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash near White Deer

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials say a Pampa woman was killed and a teenager was injured in a crash near White Deer.

Officials say around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a 1998 Nissan Pathfinder driven by 37-year-old Terry Wyant of Pampa was traveling east on US 60.

For an unknown reason, officials say the driver failed to drive in a single lane and veered off the north edge of the roadway.

Officials say Wyant over-corrected the steering, causing her to lose control of the SUV.

The SUV entered a side skid to the right and rolled over about two times, coming to a rest on its wheels in the center median.

Officials say neither Wyant or the 14-year-old passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

Wyant was thrown from the car and pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say the 14-year-old from Pampa was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

