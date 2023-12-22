Grow with Us
City of Amarillo releases Christmas, New Year’s service changes

City of Amarillo officials have released a holiday schedule for service changes during Christmas and New Year's.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City of Amarillo officials have released a holiday schedule for service changes during Christmas and New Year’s.

Christmas

The following places will have an adjusted schedule for Christmas:

  • Amarillo City Hall will be closed Dec. 25-26
  • Amarillo City Transit will be closed Dec. 25 and will operate on a Saturday schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
  • Amarillo Public Library locations will be closed from Dec. 24-26.
  • The Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf Complexes will be closed on Dec. 25. City golf courses will be open all other days if weather permits.

The city’s Solid Waste Department will also have an adjusted schedule.

For residential and poly cart routes:

  • Monday routes will be serviced on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
  • Tuesday routes will be services on Wednesday, Dec. 27.
  • Thursday and Friday will have a normal service schedule.

No commercial routes will be serviced on Christmas Day. All commercial routes will be serviced on Tuesday.

There will be no curbside service available Monday and the city landfill and brush sites will be closed Dec. 25.

New Year’s

The following places will have an adjusted schedule for New Year’s:

  • City Hall will be closed Monday, Jan. 1.
  • Amarillo City Transit will be closed Jan 1.
  • Amarillo Public Library locations will be closed from Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

The city’s Solid Waste Department’s service schedule for New Year’s is also adjusted.

For residential and poly cart routes:

  • Monday routes will be collected on Tuesday, Jan. 2
  • Tuesday routes will be collected on Wednesday, Jan. 3.
  • Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on a normal schedule.

Commercial routes will not be available on Monday, Jan. 1. Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected on Tuesday. Other days will be collected on a normal schedule.

The city landfill and brush sites will be closed Jan. 1.

