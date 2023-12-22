Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

7-year-old boy released from hospital just in time for Christmas months after bicycle crash

Ashton, a 7-year-old Michigan boy, is coming home from the hospital after colliding with a bus in October. (Source: WILX)
By Kellan Buddy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLT, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A Michigan boy is returning home just in time for the holidays months after being seriously injured in a crash.

WILX reports that 7-year-old Ashton was riding his bike when he went into the roadway and collided with a school bus in October.

He was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries that included a broken shoulder blade, femur, pelvis, hip and rib.

Ashton had to go through four surgeries in the first few days at the hospital and had to have his spleen and appendix removed.

His road to recovery is still lengthy, but his family is rallying around him during the holiday season and happy to have him home.

“It was terrible, it was tragic, but he’s still here. So, let’s take advantage of what we do have,” his mother, Kayla Briseno, said. “This guy is the one that pulls us all together. It’s for him. That’s all that matters.”

Ashton will have to return to the hospital in January 2024 but will be enjoying the holidays with his family.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police arrest suspect near NE 15th Avenue and Birch Street
Amarillo police arrest wanted man after SWAT situation
A judge sentenced a Fritch man to 30 years in prison for a first degree murder in Carson...
Fritch man sentenced to 30 years for first degree murder
A judge sentenced a Childress man to 80 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Judge sentences Childress man to 80 years for aggravated child sexual assault
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a wanted man for bond surrender and warrants in other...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man
Northbound lane of Route 66 closed due to major wreck near Folsom Road
AFD Haz-Mat team responds to a wreck on Route 66 near Folsom Road

Latest News

FILE - A sign is displayed on May 27, 2021, at a memorial in Tacoma, Wash., where Manuel...
Jury acquits 3 Washington state officers in death of a Black man who told them he couldn’t breathe
FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for...
Texas begins flying migrants from southern border to Chicago. The 1st plane carried over 120 people
The City of Amarillo and San Jacinto Neighborhood Association provided five homeowners with...
San Jacinto Neighborhood Association, City of Amarillo partner for sidewalk repair program
FILE - Vin Diesel poses during the premiere of Fast and Furious 8, in Paris, April 5, 2017. ...
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant in lawsuit