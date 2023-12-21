West Plains’ football team donates $1,000 to Cancer Survivorship Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The funds donated to the Cancer Survivorship Center were gathered from West Plains football players for the pink-out game back in October.

Players had the option to wear pink during the game for $10. Out of 150 players, $1,000 was raised and presented to the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center this morning.

Players say it is their goal to make a positive impact and extend a helping hand to the Amarillo community.

“It’s always nice to give back to people, especially when they’ve been affected by cancer. As a team, and having the community around us, a lot of people see what we do. So it’s good that we put our best foot forward and help out as much as we can,” said Mason Gomez, senior linebacker, West Plains High School.

“At the end of the day if we’re not developing young men to go out and be productive citizens, to be good husbands, good fathers, good leaders in our community then we failed as coaches and as administrators. So that’s a big part of who we are and what we’re trying to do here at West Plains and I feel like our kids have really bought into that,” said Adam Cummings, head football coach, West Plains High School.

The football program aims to continue making a difference in the community by offering initiatives like this in the future.

