SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Chris Sumrall, Chris Gove and Nik Brown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Chris Sumrall, Chris Gove and Nik Brown on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Chris Sumrall, Tascosa Girls Basketball:

Tascosa girls basketball head coach Chris Sumrall talks to us about their strong start to the season, players looking forward to the Tascosa vs Amarillo High game and more!

Chris Gove, WTAMU Men’s Basketball:

WTAMU men’s basketball associate head coach Chris Gove chats with us about excellence on the court and in the classroom, player preparation after Christmas and more!

Nik Brown, Hereford Boys Basketball:

Hereford boys basketball head coach Nik Brown tells us about non-district play, how much of a difference off-court bonding makes and more!

