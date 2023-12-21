Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Chris Sumrall, Chris Gove and Nik Brown

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Chris Sumrall, Chris Gove and Nik Brown
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Chris Sumrall, Chris Gove and Nik Brown
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Chris Sumrall, Chris Gove and Nik Brown on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Chris Sumrall, Tascosa Girls Basketball:

Tascosa girls basketball head coach Chris Sumrall talks to us about their strong start to the season, players looking forward to the Tascosa vs Amarillo High game and more!

Chris Gove, WTAMU Men’s Basketball:

WTAMU men’s basketball associate head coach Chris Gove chats with us about excellence on the court and in the classroom, player preparation after Christmas and more!

Nik Brown, Hereford Boys Basketball:

Hereford boys basketball head coach Nik Brown tells us about non-district play, how much of a difference off-court bonding makes and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police arrest suspect near NE 15th Avenue and Birch Street
Amarillo police arrest wanted man after SWAT situation
A judge sentenced a Fritch man to 30 years in prison for a first degree murder in Carson...
Fritch man sentenced to 30 years for first degree murder
A judge sentenced a Childress man to 80 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Judge sentences Childress man to 80 years for aggravated child sexual assault
Northbound lane of Route 66 closed due to major wreck near Folsom Road
AFD Haz-Mat team responds to a wreck on Route 66 near Folsom Road
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a wanted man for bond surrender and warrants in other...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Nik Brown tells us about being on the road for December
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Nik Brown tells us about being on the road for December
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Chris Sumrall talks to us about Tascosa's season
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Chris Sumrall talks to us about Tascosa's season
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Chris Gove chats with us about court and classroom excellence
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Chris Gove chats with us about court and classroom excellence
Aniyah Brackens gets the steal and takes it down the court against Farwell.
Aniyah Brackens & Avery Carter lead Lady Rebels to win over #6 Farwell