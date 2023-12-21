Some Showers

Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
By Kevin Selle
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A weak disturbance will move across the Panhandle through the first half of the day on Thursday. A band of light rain will move west to east across the region beginning around daybreak and move over western Oklahoma by early afternoon. Some clearing will follow from west to east later in the day. Friday will be a quiet day. On Saturday stronger storm system will approach and bring a higher rain chance for all of the Panhandle. Behind that system some cooler air moves in for the first part of next week.

