Ruben on the Road: Residents hoping to start new Christmas tradition in Canadian

CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - Residents in the Canadian community are hoping to start a new Christmas tradition in the area.

Nicole Neumeier, co-creator of Christmas with Canadian, says they got excited about doing something community-wide.

“My little boy for the past few years has really enjoyed driving up and down the blocks to see the holiday. Inflatables kind of start from October until February really, and so this year we just decided to add more and it’s kind of a nightly routine,” said Neumeier.

Co-creator Lea Bartlett says as a mother, her job is to create magic for her children. She got to thinking about why the community didn’t have anything of that nature that brings people together, and the idea was born.

“And so we started texting and calling neighbors and it got out of control very quickly,” said Bartlett.

Neumeier says she thinks it’s going to bring a lot of tradition. She says hopefully they can do a kick off to Christmas next year and get their local businesses on it.

“They’ve always been creative and decorating their buildings, and kind of getting Main Street lit up,” said Neumeier. “And so just adding some more holiday fun to everything will be great.”

Bartlett says this is actually just the start.

“I would really like to have this Christmas with Canadian and take it further. Maybe have a night of shopping where we have Christmas music playing kind of, and I’d really kind of like to do the beginning of December,” said Bartlett.

Bartlett says there are other surrounding communities that do a big kick off to Christmas.

“I would love to bring something like that to Canadian where we have shopping and music and maybe at the end of it, end with a big bang. Fireworks, laser show, something that would bring people from around our community and everybody come out and just, I don’t know, just share the Christmas spirit,” said Bartlett.

